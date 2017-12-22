Mahmud Abbas says Palestinians won't accept any US peace plan

Abbas said his people would "no longer accept" any peace plan proposed by Washington.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said today that his people would "no longer accept" any peace plan proposed by Washington.

Representational Picture

"The United States has proven to be a dishonest mediator in the peace process and we will no longer accept any plan from the United States," Abbas said after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go