Search

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu: The teaser of Parth Samthaan's web-show out now!

Published: Jul 13, 2020, 16:39 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Ekta Kapoor has shared the teaser of Parth Samthaan's web series, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, and it will remind you of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Ekta Kapoor
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Ekta Kapoor

A day after Parth Samthaan tested Covid-10 positive, producer Ekta Kapoor shared the first look of the actor in her upcoming web show, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

"Get well soon Parth! @the_parthsamthaan 'Kasauti...' is waiting for its 'Hero' ," Ekta wrote on Monday, along with a teaser of the show on Instagram.

In the teaser clip, one can see Parth in a gangster avatar. Fans are clearly impressed. "Different shade of Parth. Waiting for it," a user commented. "Parth looks so good in gangster role," another fan commented.

Have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Get well soon Parth! @the_parthsamthaan ‘Kasauti...’ is waiting for its ‘Hero’ ! ðð»â¤ï¸

A post shared by Erkâ¤ï¸rek (@ektarkapoor) onJul 12, 2020 at 9:34am PDT

Parth is a part of Ekta's daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay and was shooting for the show over the past few days. He contracted the coronavirus and is currently under quarantine at home.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK