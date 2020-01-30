Maidaan's two brand new posters out; Ajay Devgn's look as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim is interesting

Ajay Devgn revealed the brand new posters of his upcoming sports-drama Maidaan on Thursday morning. The Tanhaji actor hopped on to Twitter as he shared two posters of the movie. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki. (This story is about the golden phase of Indian football and its biggest and most successful coach)."

Maidaan is a sports-drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football.

In the intriguing poster, the football team along with their coach is seen all geared up to play the sport on the muddy ground. Check out the poster:

Last year, Ajay released the poster of the film which showed a huge football in the shape of a globe and the 'The Golden Era of Indian Football', described from 1952-1962, is written on it. The poster also gave a glimpse of a jam-packed stadium with a match being played in the background.

The second poster sees Ajay Devgn, dressed in formals, playing football on the streets. Check it out:

Helmed by 'Badhai Ho' filmmaker Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the movie also features Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Maidaan is set to hit the theaters on November 27, 2020.

