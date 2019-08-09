Major relief to the people of Jammu, Section 144 withdrawn

national

After section 144 was revoked, all schools, colleges and academic institutions that are closed can resume functioning normally from Saturday

On August 5, 2019, PM Narendra Modi led government passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019 with 370 members of parliaments (MPs) voting in favour and 70 against it. Post which, Section 144 was imposed across the state which prohibited an assembly of more than four people. Now, in what can be termed as a piece of good news for the people of Jammu, Section 144 has now been lifted from the state of Jammu ahead of the festival of Eid al-Adha.

Sushma Chauhan, District Magistrate, Jammu, while revoking the order said that the order dated August 5 issued under section 144 CrPC, within Municipal Limits of Jammu district is hereby withdrawn. Thus, now the people of Jammu can assemble in public spaces.

As per the revoking of Section 144, all schools, colleges, and academic institutions which were earlier closed due to Section 144 can now resume functioning normally from August 10, 2019. The central government had imposed section 144 in the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Here's what the revoking of Article 370 revoked means for Jammu and Kashmir:

After the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019 was passed both, in the Rajya Sabha and in the Lok Sabha, the state of Jammu and Kashmir which was granted special status due to Article 370 was now divided into two new union territories with J&K having a legislature and while Ladakh will be without legislature.

On Friday, Additional Director General of Police, Law, and Order, Muneer Khan said that the situation in Jammu as well as in Kashmir is normal. He further said that the situation in Kashmir is under control and all necessary steps will be taken in order to maintain law and order.

