Make it a DIY XMas

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

With the festive season comes the gift of giving. From secretly picking up the perfect present to treating a loved one to something they've looked forward to all year long, the right gift is always out there waiting to be bought. And, then, there's the sentimentality of a handmade gift. The joy of making a gift is that you're thinking about the recipient from start to finish. But, at the heart of it, the idea behind any gift is thoughtfulness. Often, this could mean paring down to simple pleasures to create something that brings back a fond memory. As Christmas draws closer, the city is set to host many workshops to create your own festive decorations. Here are the ones we recommend.

The building blocks of fun

From holly wreaths, ornate Christmas trees and colourful presents to reindeer, snowmen and candies, your little tots can create their favourite Yuletide symbols with LEGO. After-school activity centre, The Kids Company, will be hosting a workshop in the run-up to Christmas, where every child will be encouraged to imagine, build and decorate their own festive creations with the famous interlocking plastic bricks. The six-year-old company is founded by Dhara Mehta, a qualified E.C.C.ED (Early Childhood Care and Education provider) and certified LEGO educator, whose sessions include activities aimed at improving the child's logical and creative thinking, problem solving, self-management, communication and interpersonal skills. "We want our children to be intellectually and creatively engaged while having fun, but, most importantly, enjoying their childhood," says Mehta.



Mehta is a qualified early childhood care and education provider

What: The Kids Company's Lego Christmas Workshop

Where: The Kids Company, Juhu

When: December 22 and 23

Duration: 1.5 hours

Age group: 4-8 years

Cost: Price on request

To book: Dhara Mehta 9819119835

Last date for enrolling: December 21

Across the (snow) globe!

Sometimes, the most fascinating objects can be the easiest to make. If you're looking to try your hand at DIY-ing some extra sparkle to your Christmas decor, start with a snow globe. Join Hobby in a Box for a workshop that will teach you to make an authentic snow globe and a mason jar snow globe, while enjoying a round of food and beverages. Class host Sudha Priya Darshini says, "It's always enchanting to create something of your own, and with our DIY projects, we aim to find unique materials and use the simplest of instructions for the most enjoyable and easy-learning hobby."



Sudha Priya Darshini will teach you to make your own Xmas gifts

What: Snow Globe Making Workshop

Where: Doolally Taproom, Andheri

When: December 21

Timings: 10 AM to 2 pm

Age limit: None; children below 10 should be accompanied by parents

Cost: Rs 1,499

Call: 8160789293

Last date for enrolling: Entry on a first-come-first-serve basis



Stained glass decorations for your tree

Of charms and ornaments

Looking for the right ornament but haven't quite found it, yet? January 1 Design Studio's Christmas Charms DIY class will teach you to create your own stained glass ornaments with the right painting techniques. Hosted by Prajaktaa J Rohekar, a post graduate from the National Institute of Design and a skilled stained-glass and glass mosaic artist, the workshop will provide all the required materials to create a Christmas ornament or charm. "After each class, students will take home three ornaments, which they'll create themselves—there's a sense of achievement and excitement when creating something unusual you wouldn't otherwise consider making by yourself," says Rohekar.



Prajaktaa J Rohekar

What: Christmas Charms DIY

Where: Vashi and Lower Parel

When: December 15 and 19

Duration: 3 to 4 hours

Age limit: 16 years and above

Cost: Rs 2,760

Call: 9820105138

Last date for enrolling: Register at least one day before the workshop

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates