'Make sure you emit what you would like to receive,' writes Kriti Sanon as she shares a post on Karma

Kriti Sanon has recently taken to her Instagram account and shared a post about Karma and written a long post to express her emotions and feelings and it's a must-read.
Sharing a picture of The Secret, she wrote- "THINK , BELIEVE , MANIFEST. I believe in energy. The thoughts you think & the words you speak determine what you receive.. If you let out negativity and frustration, it might calm you for that moment, but you'd never eventually be at peace.." (sic)
She also added, "So think positive and be kind because the energy you emit will bounce back at you ultimately. Make sure you emit what you would like to receive. Some call it the law of attraction. Some call it Karma. #yourecievewhatyouputout #spreadlove #MyMantra #audiobook." (sic)
Sanon has been very active on social media and makes a point to post something about Sushant Singh Rajput. When his last film, Dil Bechara released, this is what the actress had to say about the experience of watching it:
Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again..ðð In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much! . @castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead! ðð
Sanon and Rajput worked together in the 2017 romance, Raabta. The actress is now gearing up for films like Mimi, Bachchan Pandey, and a comedy with Paresh Rawal and Rajkummar Rao.
