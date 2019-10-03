Make way for the newest inspirational mother in Bollywood, Sameera Reddy!

Sameera Reddy may have been away from the silver screen for a while, but given the power of social media that gives both the commoners and the celebrities to connect with the people they admire, the actor is making all the right noises. Reddy embraced motherhood again on July 12 when she gave birth to a girl, Nyra, and ever since then, has been sharing her adorable pictures on her Instagram account.

In a no-holds-barred interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor spoke her heart out on the notion of motherhood and how becoming a mother for the first time was drastically different for her as compared to other women. When asked about her first child Hans, Reddy stated, "I suffered from postpartum depression and sat at home for a year. I was confused, feeling low and crying all the time. Maybe it was the baby blues and I did not want to go down that road again."

Has she changed post becoming a mother again? "My husband feels I've become a new person. Many women have been messaging me I've inspired them to embrace motherhood." She also talked about Kareena Kapoor Khan and how she admires her for breaking the myth that motherhood requires a woman to change her attitude with respect to her career.

She also says Nyra is an observer and an explorer, just like how Reddy was, who went backpacking around Thailand when she was only 18. The actor clearly proves she's the newest mother in the industry to be inspired by. Actors aren't just inspiring people with their films and performances, but also with how they conduct their lives, with unabashed attitude and grace, and Reddy is one of them.

