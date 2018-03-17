Make your long-weekend exciting with these 5 breathtaking adventure sports

Are you really bored of the routine and look to have a fun-filled vacation? Here your quest ends as the Good Friday long weekend is approaching and then you can plan to have some adventure for your lifetime

Are you really bored of the routine and look to have a fun-filled vacation? Here your quest ends as the Good Friday long weekend is approaching and then you can plan to have some adventure for your lifetime. Though our country offers a vast number of adventure activities, it is always difficult to choose one out of them. It is really important to decide a right adventure sport at a right place to have the best utilization of your vacation. In order to help you we have list down some of the best places for you to consider this long weekend. We promise that these sports not only stimulate adrenaline rush but also help you to become fearless:

Bungee Jumping in Rishikesh

Bungee Jumping is an exciting and thrilling adventure sport. It is an ill-advised sport for the faint hearted. You might be surprised that though a lot of people take the initiative to try it out, but most back off just before the jump. First a long, extremely strong and stretchy cord is tied around the jumper's ankle, which leaps off of the jumping point. Jumpin Heights offers adrenaline-pumping activities such as Bungee Jumping, Flying Fox, and Giant Swing. Recognised by Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, the organization follows Australian and New Zealand Standards for Safety Regulations. Built above the glorious river Ganges, Jumpin Heights is host to India's first highest Bungee jumping platform (83 meters).jumpinheights.com

Wildlife Safari in Ranthambore National Park

For the wildlife adventure enthusiasts, Ranthambore National Park in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan is a celestial destination. Known to be one of the best parks to spot the majestic Indian Tigers, the park is also the home to several other endangered species. The Ranthambore wildlife sanctuary is popular for being India's largest National Park. It encompasses the Sawai Man Singh Sanctuary and the Keladevi Sanctuary and hence covers approximately a stretch of 1300 Sq. Km. The park welcomes all you adventure enthusiasts, wildlife photographers and nature admirers to be awe struck by its glory

Cycle Trekking in Himalayan

The mountainous region delivers a special kind of excitement to the adventure junkies. The great topography of India will let you experience this excitement. For cycle trekking, the Himalayan range and the mountainous regions of Kerala are the most favorite for the activity. One can ride individually or in groups to rejuvenate their senses.

Desert Camping in Jodhpur

For those, who crave for fun and adventure in the arid deserts of Rajasthan, Jodhpur proves to be an ideal destination. Also known as the 'Sun City', the adventure junkies can opt for desert camping along with bonfire, barbeque dinners and village tours in Jodhpur.

River Rafting in Rishikesh

The gushing waters of Ganges makes river rafting in Rishikesh one of the most exhilarating adventurous sports. Embraced by the majestic Himalayas and enveloped by the lush green vegetation, the divine city of Rishikesh invites all you adrenaline Junkies, to encounter some thrill. The Ganga River flowing through the city offers rapids ranging from Grade-I-V and makes it for an ultimate rafting destination in the country.

