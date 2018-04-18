Makers announce Bhavesh Joshi Superhero starring Harshvardhan Kapoor with quirky posters

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is the story of one young man's quest for revenge, and the discovery that he's destined for much bigger things

Eros international and Phantom Pictures are all set to present Vikramaditya Motwane directorial 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' starring Harshvardhan Kapoor. Releasing on 25th May, the vigilante drama has been creating the right noise ever since its announcement. The interesting posters are sure to elevate the excitement even further.

Featuring Harshvardhan Kapoor as a masked man in an intriguing fashion, the posters stir the curiosity of the audience. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is the story of one young man's quest for revenge, and the discovery that he's destined for much bigger things.

The film promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and is shot at some never before seen locations in and around Mumbai. It has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who have worked with Motwane on his earlier films Lootera and Udaan.

Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and is slated to release on 25th May. The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap.

