Makers kicking off work on Breathe 3: Back to business with Bachchan Jr

Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe 2 may have opened to unflattering reviews upon its July release, but the suits at Amazon Prime Video maintained that it was one of the most watched series on the platform. Now, the head honchos of the streaming giant seem to be putting their money where their mouth is. Buzz is that Abundantia Entertainment, the production house behind the crime thriller, is set to begin work on its third season.

Defending the sophomore season, producer Vikram Malhotra says, "Amazon rarely goes on record to talk about any of their shows, but the [top brass] has talked about how Breathe 2 received tremendous love from the audience. I respect the opinion of critics, who thought the series was simplistic, convenient and not pacy enough. But, at the end of the day, I will quote what Amazon says: All that matters to us is what the customers are saying. The pace and length of a show are subjective. Plus, slow burn appeals to a huge section of the audience."



Vikram Malhotra

Although the producer remains tight-lipped about the third instalment, he acknowledges that the second edition — which also featured Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen — was designed to pave the way for a larger story. "We have intentionally left it at a point where we have the option of taking the story ahead. The [season] finale ends with C-16 and we want people to keep guessing what it is. The cliffhanger was the most debated point of the show."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news