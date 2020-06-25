Makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to start filming in September

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow when the lockdown was announced in March. Three months since, as the industry is limping back to work, director Anees Bazmee is keen to revisit the universe of the horror comedy. However, the location is posing a problem as the Uttar Pradesh government has yet to give a nod to shoots in the state.

Talking to mid-day from Lonavala, Bazmee states, "We have to go to Lucknow to finish the film. We had built a huge set and it has been standing untouched all these months. It is imperative to shoot the remaining portions there to maintain continuity." The director, who has about 35 days of shoot pending, is considering filming certain indoor portions in Mumbai before the unit gets a go-ahead for the Lucknow stint.



Bhushan Kumar

Producer Bhushan Kumar, who is charting out the way forward for his productions, predicts that the final schedule of the movie may kick off only after three months.



Anees Bazmee

"The safety of our cast and crew is of utmost importance to us. Only when we receive the permission from the [Uttar Pradesh] government, will we resume work on the film. Hopefully, we will revisit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by September." The sequel to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) was originally slated to hit the marquee on July 31.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news