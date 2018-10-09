Makers of Ranveer Singh starrer 83: Phantom's issues won't affect our film

bollywood

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 co-producer says movie on track

Ranveer Singh

With news about the dissolution of Phantom Films hitting headlines, discussion has evidently steered towards understanding the fate of the movies that were to emerge from the banner. One among them being the much anticipated Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, that chronicles India's first world cup victory.

Even as rumour mills were abuzz with suggestions that Kabir Khan's directorial venture would inevitably be postponed, 83 co-producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri suggests otherwise. Asserting that a tripartite agreement implied that the film was being funded by Reliance Entertainment, Induri says that financial constraints will not cause a roadblock in the filming process.



Vishnu Induri

"Reliance is on board this project. Along with the support of an experienced production house like mine, and with Kabir Khan [director] managing the film, things are [in control]. Phantom's internal issues will not affect it. The film will role as per schedule. We start shooting in India in December, which will be followed by a schedule in London from March to April next year."

While Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films were working on the project as one entity, the former was bringing in the money for production work. Induri tells mid-day that since a conversation with the members of the now-dissolved production house is pending, decisions pertaining to their association with the film are yet to be arrived at.

