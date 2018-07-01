Making of sardar Satish Kaushik

"A turban expert, Preet, was called from Amritsar to help Satish look like the character. While he had an option of using a readymade turban, Satish insisted on wearing a real turban to add authenticity to his character," says a source

Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik is looking forward to playing a Sikh on screen after two decades. He essays the role of Gurcharan Singh, hockey player Sandeep Singh's father in Soorma. "A turban expert, Preet, was called from Amritsar to help Satish look like the character. While he had an option of using a readymade turban, Satish insisted on wearing a real turban to add authenticity to his character," says a source.

