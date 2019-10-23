Malaika Arora celebrates 46th birthday with the gang Kareena, Amrita, Karisma and others

Malaika Arora, the glamorous fitness diva of Bollywood, turned a year older on October 23, and the lady hosted a huge birthday bash in the city. The star-studded party pictures are floating on the internet since last night. Malla's girl gang Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and many B-Townies attended the diva's party at a plush hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Gabriella Demetriades shared a pretty picture with the birthday girl and captioned it: "Forever goals. Happy birthday [sic]"

Arjun Rampal also posted a picture and captioned the image: "Mere Arjun aur Arjun aagaye... Happy birthday #Malla have a beautiful one. [sic]"

For the unversed, last year Malaika Arora celebrated her birthday with beau Arjun Kapoor in New York. In an interview with IANS, Malaika also shared her birthday plans. After six years, Malaika is in Mumbai on her birthday. The actress prefers spending her birthday holidaying abroad with her family and friends.

"This is the first time in past 6-7 years that I am here in the city so I decided to bring my birthday in with my friends and family," Malaika said. This year, Malaika decided to be in the city and celebrate her special day with her family and her friends in the industry.

