Malaika Arora ditches the pout and wears her beautiful smile in this photo

Malaika Arora's friends say she should smile more



Malaika Arora shared this candid capture of hers on her Instagram account

Malaika Arora is known for her extreme fitness regime and is an inspiration to many. The actress motivates her fans to stay healthy and fit by sharing her workout videos every Monday. She shares it on her social media page. We have always seen the gorgeous model being snapped outside the gym religiously. Malaika does give the shutterbugs the camera-look but what's mostly missing is the smile.

However, for all those, who wanted to see Malaika Arora's smile, here is a photo from her Instagram account, where she is smiling. Well, it's a rare sight to see the actress smile but not pout. Decked in a traditional yellow dress, hair let loose and statement earrings, the smile added the beauty to her face.

Malaika posted this picture and hinted that her friends suggest her to smile often. This is what she wrote, "My friends say I should smile more (sic)."

The post was loved by her followers and comments such as, "Ur post bring always smile for me (sic), "U r the best....... no one else can be such beautiful (sic)" and others kept floating in.

Malaika Arora indeed has got a beautiful smile!

View Photos: Who is this man with Malaika Arora?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates