Malaika Arora: First man I started dating I actually ended up marrying

bollywood

Malaika Arora gets candid on Anaita Shroff Adajania's talk show and talks about her opinion on dating, son Arhaan and more

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora says she is new to the whole dating scene. The star talked about dating when she appeared on talk show Feet Up with the Stars presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, read a statement.

Asked about her opinion on dating, she said: "I am very new to all of this. I've never ever dated, dated! The first man I started dating I actually ended up marrying."

The actress, who was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, has a son from that union. Talking about her son Arhaan, she said: "My son has an opinion about everything. My son's friends find me cool because I don't ever intrude or have too many do's and don'ts."

Malaika Arora is considered one of Bollywood's fittest celebrities and is a regular practitioner of yoga, pilates. She is also known to follow a strict diet to keep in top shape. Malaika Arora is often spotted with her non-glamorous avatar, and she leaves no stone unturned to smitten her fans paparazzi. The actress is often spotted sharing her workout sessions on the Instagram, and her fit body is a proof! Malaika Arora who has done several cameos in Bollywood films was a famous model during the '90s. Known for her fashion sense, she is popular for her style game at every event she attends.

View photos: Malaika Arora looks like a breath of fresh air

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS