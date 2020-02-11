Malaika Arora glams it up in a shimmery gown for 'Le Bal Oriental' in Jaisalmer

Industrialist Arvind Dubash celebrated his 50th birthday with a starry party in the royal city of Jaisalmer. It was quite a glamorous bash with Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and many others in attendance.

Malaika Arora looked straight out of a fashion magazine in her shimmery gold gown complemented with a furry stole and a vintage headdress. The party, which was touted to be 'Le Bal Oriental', aka The Ball of the Century, was regal in the truest sense of the term.

Arvind Dubash's celebrity guests trended his 50th birthday bash on social media with the hashtags #LeBalOriental and #GoneWithTheArvind. Le Bal Oriental was the theme of the birthday bash.

Wow, aren't the costumes fabulous?! Karan Johar, too, looks perfectly dressed for a costume party. Also present at the party were Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and other B-town guests, who also dressed up to the T in over-the-top outfits for the party.

Karan Johar shared a few photos from the party too and wrote, "My dearest friend @arvinddubash turns 50 today! His wife @tanyadubash and him planned the most spectacular weekend... the big bash had a theme (Incase you are wondering) which was #lebaloriental !! Love you Tanya and Arvind! And happy birthday to Arvind!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onFeb 9, 2020 at 9:44pm PST

Aren't the pictures interesting and all kinds of fun? We're sure 'The Ball of the Century' was one incredible get-together of close friends, all of whom celebrated their friend Arvind Dubash on his special day!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates