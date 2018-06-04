Malaika Arora, Karisma, others attend Sonam and Anand's wedding party by Natasha Poonawala

Natasha Poonawalla hosted a big bash for Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her beau Anand Ahuja's wedding



Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Seema Khan, Malaika Arora and Arpita Khan

Over the weekend, socialite Natasha Poonawalla hosted a bash for the newly-wed Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam and Natasha are close buddies. Among those who attended the party includes Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Malaika Arora and ex-sister-in-laws Arpita Khan and Seema Khan (Sohail Khan's wife).

Sonam Kapoor looked ravishing and sexy in a navy blue off-shoulder gown. She recently appeared in Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Veere Di Wedding is produced by Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor. Veere Di Wedding revolves around the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world. The girls openly talk about their sex lives and hurl abuses.



Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar

Sonam Kapoor starred in Karan Johar-produced I Hate Luv Storys opposite Imran Khan in 2010, which was directed by Punit Malhotra. Malhotra and Sonam were in a relationship while they filmed I Hate Luv Storys.

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a leopard-grey suit and a bralette as she stepped in to attend the party hosted for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The yogini is one of Bollywood's most stylish celebs.

Karisma Kapoor stunned everyone by appearing in a sequenced black dress.



Arpita Khan was also seen at Natasha Poonawala's party. She is often seen at most social events and parties. The Khan sister is married to Aayush Sharma, who will be making his debut in the film Loveratri produced by her brother Salman Khan.

Apart from these, there were Sonam's family members, father Anil Kapoor, mom Sunita, uncle Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor, siblings Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor in complete attendance. Sonam's closest pal, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Masaba Gupta were also seen at the bash.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were married in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Bandra on 8th May 2018. He is a Delhi-based fashion entrepreneur who runs a fashion label called Bhane.

