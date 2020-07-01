Malaika Arora misses her BFF's who pout together and stay forever!

Malaika Arora loves partying and spending quality time with her girls! The fitness diva makes sure to hit the floor and groove to the peppy beats time and again, and keep the worry aside when with the pals. Looking at the current status of the world, partying and having get together have become a big no-no amid the lockdown and social distancing period.

While this pandemic has taken a toll on many people's personal and professional lives, a lot have been keeping it safe by keeping themselves occupied. Malaika Arora has been missing her girls in this difficult time a lot. Their party sessions and gossip time is something all the girls have been missing the most! Here's what she posted.

Well, its truly said, 'bffs that pout together stay forever!'

Malaika Arora's Khar residential complex has been recently sanitised by the BMC. She posted a snapshot on her Instagram story of one of the workers in a PPE suit disinfecting the premises. "Thank you for protecting us and keeping us safe," she told the BMC folk who quickly attended to the sanitising process.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal's building was sealed after a young girl in the building tested positive of the Coronavirus. Later, reports of Boney Kapoor's house-help tested positive, and Karan Johar's staff members too were struck by the virus. Malaika's building was sealed on June 8 and after a resident tested positive, the entire building was sanitized.

