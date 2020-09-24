Malaika Arora on being COVID-positive: There were days when I slept for 18 hours at a stretch

Malaika Arora shared on social media that she tested COVID-19 positive on September 7. Ever since then, Malaika has been updating her fans about her wellbeing and asking everyone to take all the necessary precautions. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Malaika shared her journey, and how she is coping with the virus.

Malaika shared, "The first thing that went through my mind when I tested positive for coronavirus was that everybody in my house is safe and protected as there's always that fear that you may have been in contact with them. To ensure I don't infect anybody after getting tested, I isolated myself in my room. My situation wasn't as severe so I didn't need to be admitted to a facility and could treat myself at home."

The fitness diva continued, "The first few days were really bizarre and I was just in a shock. I wasn't able to fathom what had happened. No one prepares for this and it hits you like a thunderbolt. Initially, you feel so unwell and weak and under strong medicines, so time slips by quickly. There are days when I've slept for 18 hours at a stretch, only waking up to have my meals. All that the doctors were telling me was to rest, eat well and hydrate myself."

Malaika Arora also shared how she tried changing her lifestyle, despite having a healthy diet. "The food used to be left outside my room and it was all disposable so it wasn't a worry. I've been a vegetarian and a vegan for long but the doctor suggested that since I needed to build strength, I had to alter my diet. So I started having some dairy and chicken soup and broth (something I had practically every day) which was healing for the system."

"There were times when I felt so weak and drained, I couldn't even move, forget getting out of bed. Can you imagine someone like me who has led a healthy and active life, being in that state? In these 14 days, I realised that this virus can bring you to your knees and you can do little about it. This is why I believe that caregivers at home and in hospitals are angels and I wouldn't have made it through without them. It also helped that many from my building often prepared and sent food so that the burden was eased," concluded Malaika Arora.

On the professional front, Malaika was last seen as a judge in the popular dance show India's Best Dancer. Nora Fatehi has replaced Malaika as the judge as of now.

