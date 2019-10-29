Malaika Arora reveals which body parts she would insure

After a 'crunching' episode with Vaani Kapoor, Sophie Choudry is back with her next video on her show, Work It Up. The next guest on her show is the super-fit and ageless beauty, Malaika Arora. Host Sophie and Malaika were seen working out over some "sexy" secrets and "yoga-ing" their way.

Sophie Choudry shared some photos with Malaika Arora and Sarvesh Sashi where they were seen doing asanas at Diva Yoga. In the video stories shared by Malaika, the Ek Pardesi girl is heard posing some hilarious questions at the Maahi Ve actress.

The first question asked by Sophie is, "You are next level but tell us how much time did it take to touch your toes?" Malaika replied, "It took many years." Sophie shared some images from the workout session on Instagram and wrote: "With Diwali festivities over, its time to get back on track & who better to do that with than the super hot, super fit @malaikaaroraofficial ?! Catch us Diva Yoga-ing & chatting all things sexy in this week's Work It Up only on VOOT Love u Malla.. thank you for being so amazing on the show & sharing some of your secrets!! And thank you to be biggest diva @sarvesh_shashi [sic]"

Calling the activity "so much fun," Malaika Arora performed yoga and a few aerial lifts with Sophie. The next video shared by Ms Arora is hilarious. According to some followers, they think Malaika doesn't eat anything, and the celebrity's answer to this question will have you rolling on the floor.

The reality show judge gives a rhetorical answer, "Yes, yes, we survive on air!"

Another question asked was "Which body parts would you have insured?" To which, the model-actress said, "I know which body parts."

The other picture has these two giggling and laughing while doing some tree poses.

The workout session definitely looked like a fun one!

