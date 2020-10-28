Malaika Arora shares sunkissed selfie as she goes sans-makeup

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Tuesday treated fans to a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie as she went sans-makeup.

The 47-year-old fitness enthusiast posted a stunning picture on Instagram in which she is seen enjoying her time on the rooftop. Malaika sporting a no make up look, as she embraces her glass-like skin in the sun-kissed snap. Her long luscious golden locks cover most of the face of Arora as she gazes at the camera.

View this post on Instagram Mornings r my thanggg....#sunshinegurl A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onOct 26, 2020 at 9:35pm PDT

The mother of one captioned the picture as, "Mornings r my thanggg....#sunshinegurl." Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 62 thousand fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform with many leaving a red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Of late, Malaika has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Malaika Arora sent birthday wishes to makeup artist and BFF Mallika Hak on Instagram writing, "Happy birthday my gurlfrandddd @mallika_bhat ... love ya."

