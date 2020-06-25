Malaika Arora shares throwback picture, says 'focus on health, loved ones and blur out noise'
Earlier, Malaika Arora shared a 15-year-old picture where she can be seen striking a pose with her beautiful sibling Amrita Arora.
Contemplating about a 'beautiful tomorrow, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared a throwback picture with son Arhaan Khan and urged people to focus on their health and of loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic." The 46-year-old star put out a post on Instagram, featuring a throwback capture wherein she asked people to focus on their health and that of their loved ones. In the picture shared by Malaika, the fitness enthusiast is seen sporting a robe as she stands facing a glass door along with Arhaan, as they both stare outside their apartment.
Along with the post, the mother of one wrote, "Being able to see a beautiful tomorrow needs us to secure our today. Let's focus on ourselves, our health and our loved ones and blur out the noise. #menmime #notsominime @iamarhaankhan #throwback #simplertimes."
Along with the picture, she tagged her 17-year-old son. The post garnered more than 68k likes within an hour of being posted. Earlier, Malaika Arora shared a 15-year-old picture where she can be seen striking a pose with her beautiful sibling Amrita Arora.
