Malaika Arora to return to India's Best Dancer's set from Monday; Nora Fatehi will be part of grand finale

Malaika Arora can't wait to kickstart her work. The fitness diva is all set to get the ball rolling, where she is seen judging the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. For the uninitiated, Malaika stopped working when she was tested positive for coronavirus. Soon, she was replaced by Nora Fatehi, another queen of the dancing world.

The makers had to quickly look for a replacement. But now, as she is all set to get back to her seat, and Nora has to bid adieu to the show. Another judge and ace choreographer shared an emotional note on social media, sharing Nora's short and beautiful journey. In fact, it is also said that the Street Dancer 3D actress will join the entire cast once again during the grand finale.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the producer of the show, Ranjeet Thakur confirmed the news by saying, Ranjeet says, "Yes, Malaika will shoot her comeback episode on Monday. She was in home quarantine for the first 14 days. She tested negative by the third week and wanted a little more time to recuperate before returning to the set. We didn’t want her to take on any stress and immediately agreed. We also didn’t want Nora’s run to end abruptly, we wanted to bid her a proper goodbye."

Speaking about her COVID news, the actress informed her fans and social media followers through a post on social media, "Today, I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. [sic]"

