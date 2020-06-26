Malaika Arora wishes her 'sunshine' Arjun Kapoor a happy birthday!

It's Arjun Kapoor's 35th birthday today, June 26, and girlfriend Malaika Arora has the cutest wish for her beau. Sharing Arjun's photo on her Instagram story, Malla wrote, "Happy Bday my sunshine". Isn't that cute? Check out her post below:

Not only Malaika, but Arjun Kapoor's cousins, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, also wished the dashing actor on social media. Sharing a couple of pictures, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday my darling brother... you bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you've gone through. Thanks for always being in my corner no matter what antics I'm up to. Love you lots brother dear."

Rhea Kapoor shared some moments on Instagram stories and wished big brother Arjun Kapoor with the warmest birthday wishes. In one of her posts, Rhea wrote, "We've been through it all, ups and downs, moments of hilarious silence, weird unbelievable s**t only reality can throw at you and through it all you've been growing into an even kinder and loving soul."

Good friend Katrina Kaif wished Arjun Kapoor in a cheeky way! She posted a couple of Instagram stories, see for yourself!

Well, here's hoping Arjun Kapoor has a fantastic 35th birthday!

