Malaika Arora wishes her 'sunshine' Arjun Kapoor a happy birthday!
As Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday today, June 26, girlfriend Malaika Arora took to social media to wish him on his special day.
It's Arjun Kapoor's 35th birthday today, June 26, and girlfriend Malaika Arora has the cutest wish for her beau. Sharing Arjun's photo on her Instagram story, Malla wrote, "Happy Bday my sunshine". Isn't that cute? Check out her post below:
Not only Malaika, but Arjun Kapoor's cousins, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, also wished the dashing actor on social media. Sharing a couple of pictures, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday my darling brother... you bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you've gone through. Thanks for always being in my corner no matter what antics I'm up to. Love you lots brother dear."
Rhea Kapoor shared some moments on Instagram stories and wished big brother Arjun Kapoor with the warmest birthday wishes. In one of her posts, Rhea wrote, "We've been through it all, ups and downs, moments of hilarious silence, weird unbelievable s**t only reality can throw at you and through it all you've been growing into an even kinder and loving soul."
Good friend Katrina Kaif wished Arjun Kapoor in a cheeky way! She posted a couple of Instagram stories, see for yourself!
Well, here's hoping Arjun Kapoor has a fantastic 35th birthday!
Arjun Kapoor was born to film producer Boney Kapoor and entrepreneur Mona Shourie Kapoor on June 26, 1985, in Mumbai. The actor, who made his debut with the film Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra, started his career as an assistant director on Nikhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003. (All pictures/Arjun Kapoor's Instagram account)
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother, Mona, to multiple organ failure and cancer in 2012. The actor was quite close to his mom. Arjun took to Instagram to share this picture, in 2019, and captioned it, "You were my smile and I hope wherever you are I make you smile still... it's been 7 years since you left us and all your son is asking you is come back na, please."
Pictured: A young Arjun Kapoor plays with his mother Mona
Siblings Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor are Arjun Kapoor's fraternal cousins. Arjun's dad, Boney and Sonam's dad Anil Kapoor, are brothers.
While Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are Boney's children from his first marriage with Mona Shourie, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are his kids from his second marriage to late actress Sridevi. While things were a little complicated between Arjun and his half-sisters earlier, the four siblings share a close bond now. Arjun and Anshula stood strong by Janhvi and Khushi after their mum Sridevi passed away in February 2018.
Pictured: Anshula, Janhvi, Boney, Arjun and Khushi Kapoor pose for a family click.
How adorable does Arjun Kapoor look in this throwback picture? And look at little Shanaya Kapoor! Isn't it a perfect snap? Shanaya is Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor's daughter. This is what Arjun wrote when he shared this picture on Instagram, "What a cute child, round n chubby with that chapat hairdo & there's @shanayakapoor02 also in the picture. Happy birthday I guess... Brace yourself Shanaya, u gotta match the cute quotient of ur cousin ASAP..."
Arjun and Anshula Kapoor pose with mum Mona during an outing. The siblings share an extremely close bond, and Arjun has even called Anshula an extension of himself.
Arjun Kapoor pictured in his 2013 Aurangzeb look. The actor has gone through an incredible fat to fit transformation from when he was a chubby little child, an overweight teenager, and is now a fit and strapping young actor. He was 140 kg when Salman Khan took Arjun under his wings and it took him four years to lose weight.
One of the ways Arjun Kapoor keeps fit is by playing football. Arjun is quite passionate about the sport; in fact, his Instagram bio reads, "They say time is money, they lie. Time is life. Family, Friends, Films & Football (That's what time is best used for)" Arjun also spends time playing football with his buddies and co-owns the FC Pune City football team.
Arjun Kapoor pictured here with girlfriend Malaika Arora. The pair have been dating for quite a while now, and rumours of them tying the knot were rife. Arjun, however, shot down these rumours saying, "No, I am not (getting married). I'm 33 and you have to take my word when I say, I'm in no hurry to get married." To him, marriage is a big commitment and he doesn't want to rush it.
Arjun Kapoor with a little pup on one of his film sets. He shared this sweet picture and captioned it, "We found love in a hopeless place...Sometimes u just gotta show the love !!! Surprise addition to our set today was this cutie patootie !!! #jummachummadede"
Arjun Kapoor with little sister Anshula. In an interview with mid-day, Arjun had said, "Anshula is my most honest critic and she is a complete non-filmy person. She is the most normal person in the family. She loves watching films but has no inclination to join Bollywood. She loves Ranbir Kapoor and I keep pulling her leg about that. I even told Ranbir about it. She is young and is yet to figure out what she wants to do with her life."
Arjun shared this adorable throwback picture with cousin Sonam on her birthday. He wrote, "To the most fiercely loyal, beautiful, simple, unassuming, silly, goofy, funny, emotional, mad, happy, hard-working, gutsy, & selfless soul I know...Happy birthday, @sonamkapoor !!! You always got my back and I always got yours... You're married now but it feels like we are still kids in school together..."
A younger, chubbier Arjun Kapoor with his Salaam-E-Ishq crew. Arjun was assistant director on this Nikkhil Advani directorial.
Arjun Kapoor shared this throwback picture with mom Mona Shourie and penned a heartfelt note for her. He wrote, "As I was shooting by a canal today in Patiala wishing I could send u a picture of how nice the location was Mom I realised I never quite got to walk the red carpet with u to show u one of my films but I'm certain in the last 6 years u have walked every step of the way with me thru these 9 films Along with mine & Anshula's personal journeys...wish u were here Mom (sic)"
A rare but lovely picture of Arjun Kapoor's family - himself with sister Anshula, mom Mona Shourie Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor. Doesn't it look like a typical Indian family portrait and make you nostalgic?
It's Arjun Kapoor's birthday on Friday. As the actor turns 35 on June 26, 2020, we take a look at his photos from his childhood surrounded by friends and family, and now, when he's become a bankable star in Bollywood!
