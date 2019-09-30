Malaika Arora's latest Monday Motivation post is all about showing up

Akin to Vidyut Jammwal, who keeps posting some gobsmacking videos on his Instagram account about Kalaripayattu and it's benefits, there's another celebrity who continues to motivate every Monday. No prizes for guessing, we are talking about Malaika Arora, arguably one of the fittest celebs in Bollywood. She enjoys as many as nine million followers on Instagram and is quickly about to clock in 10M.

She may not be active on the big screen, but she has a massive fan following, thanks to her scorching persona and inspirational fitness regime. Every Monday, she shares some crucial life lessons equated with the vitality of being fit. Today, her post is all about showing up. Didn't get it?

Well, have a look at her Instagram post right here:

It's highly commendable how she's an absolute stickler for fitness and health and continues to inspire and impress people all across age groups. We cannot wait for the next Monday as she's possibly the only one that can drive away our Monday blues.

