Malaika Arora's special note for sister Amrita Arora on Raksha Bandhan is beyond sweet!
"This Rakshabandhan I'd like to thank you for playing multiple roles in my life- a sister, a brother, a friend and many more," wrote Malaika Arora in her Instagram note dedicated to her sister Amrita Arora Ladak on Raksha Bandhan.
'Tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tum hi', wrote Malaika Arora in her latest Instagram post on the auspicious ocassion of Raksha Bandhan, dedicated to her beloved younger sibling Amrita Arora Ladak. Marking Raksha Bandhan as the day to thank her actor sister for playing multiple roles in her life including that of a brother, Malaika took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself with Amu and complimented it with a long emotional note on sisterhood.
"It's not just a prayer, it's not just a song...it's what defines our boundless relation. You are not just my baby sister...u are my best friend when I need one, an elder sister when I feel like being a child again, a sounding board when I feel like venting and a brother so I never miss having one. We are everything to each other and words fall short to describe our eternal bond. Happy Rakshabandhan to you! Here's to the multiple roles you play in my life...a sister, a brother, a friend and many more [sic]," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
She went on to express her feelings for her "baby sister" and wrote, "Whether it's the sisterhood of undying support or bro code to protect each other fiercely...we have it all. The best of both worlds in one package, that's how I'd like to describe you. It can be the entire world against us and I'll still be confident of winning with you by my side. You are a sister who always has my back and a brother who'll protect me at any cost. This Rakshabandhan I'd like to thank you for playing multiple roles in my life- a sister, a brother, a friend and many more.
Amrita Arora replied to the post, saying, "I love you .... sisters for life" with loads of heart emoticons.
We loved how Malaika ended the note by thanking Amrita for playing multiple roles in her life including that of a sister, a brother, a friend, and many more. Isn't it adorable? Her post was flooded with comments by her friends and fans. Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala commented, "So beautifully described Malla, such a beautiful relationship. Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters."
"That's a blessing indeed," wrote Shenaz Treasury, "Awwe," read Natasha Poonawalla's comment.
