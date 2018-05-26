Malaika Arora's photos of her surfing will make you want to hit the beach right now!

Malaika Arora has posted few throwback photos of hers enjoying the serene sea by surfing

If the summer heat has you feeling down, then Malaika Arora has the perfect solution! One look at her latest instagram post and the fitness Diva will tell you exactly what you need to do to beat the heat -- head to the beach!

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account to share the photos of hers surfing to beat the heat. Though those photos are from an archived album, she is seems to be missing it, and wants to revisit those memories. She posted a collage of the photos and captioned it saying, "Summer lovin...take me backkk #fridayflashback #sun#sea#surf (sic)."

The yoga expert swears by her yoga routine and gym rituals. She is regularly snapped outside her gym by the paparazzi. It's inspiring to see the diva stick to her strict routine.

Malaika recently took off to Los Angeles and explored the city of La La Land and every possible Hollywood attraction. Ms. Arora did yoga by the beach in LA, which further proves that nothing can stop her from working on her physique.

She is also known for not mincing words and putting it out straight there. On a talk show, where she appeared with her sister cum best friend, Amrita Arora, she revealed her favourite sex position.

The sassy beauty went wild with her answer when she was asked her preference when it comes to men. We can't help but wonder who was she indirectly hinting at. Malaika Arora said, "Game Night – Bearded Boys – Funny Guy" were her choices. But most importantly, she revealed that her favourite position is "On Top."

The diva is truly an inspiration to many. Work and travel is her life's mantra.

