Malala Yousafzai makes emotional visit to hometown where she was shot

Malala, 20, reached her ancestral home in Makan Bagh in Mingora on a day-long trip along with her parents and two siblings, amid tight security, sources said



Malala Yousafzai (second from right), with her family at the all-boys Swat Cadet College Guli Bagh. Pic/AFP

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, was in tears as she returned home in Pakistan's Swat Valley where she survived a near-fatal attack by Taliban in 2012 for advocating girls' education.

Malala, 20, reached her ancestral home in Makan Bagh in Mingora on a day-long trip along with her parents and two siblings, amid tight security, sources said. Pakistan's State Minister for Information Marriiyum Aurangzeb also accompanied the education activist for the visit, during which she met her childhood friends and teachers after more than five years.

"Tears of joy rolled down Malala's eyes during her meeting with them. She was filled with emotions when she visited her home and met with her friends," the sources said.

After her brief stay at home, Malala, who on Thursday set foot in Pakistan for the first time since the 2012 attack, was airlifted to the Swat Cadet College where she is expected to address a ceremony, they said. In an interview to Geo News, Malala had said that she plans to return to Pakistan permanently after her studies.

"My plan is to return to Pakistan as this is my country. I have the same right on the country as any another Pakistani," she said. She reiterated her joy of being in Pakistan and her mission of providing education to children.

Malala was shot at by a Taliban gunman in December 2012 for her female education campaigning in the Swat Valley in Pakistan. At age 17, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever