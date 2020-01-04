Malang New Poster: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani seal it with a passionate kiss

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The posters of Mohit Suri's Malang, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu, made all the right noises when they were unveiled yesterday on January 3. There's absolutely nothing that's known by way of plot or characters, it's all shrouded in secrecy.

However, as the trailer drops on January 6, we shall have our answers soon. But what needs to be talked about is the latest poster that has dropped about an hour ago. Disha Patani, taking to her Instagram account, shared a brand new poster where she could be seen sharing a passionate and a rather unique kiss with her co-star, Aditya.

She wrote- Two wild souls, One Love... MALANG! Well, that's quite an intriguing caption. Take a look at the poster right here:

Malang is expected to be a blend of romance and thrill, the kind of films Mohit Suri is known for. And also, we are really looking forward to the music album of the film since Suri is a master when it comes to tunes and soundtracks. We expect some original compositions in the days of redundant remixes and recreations.

A month out from the release of the hotly anticipated Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani collaboration, Malang is taking the nation by storm with their characters posters and now the makers have released a gorgeous poster for the upcoming romance-revenge- drama.

The movie's latest poster highlights an intimate moment between the stars, framed against a surreal background where Disha and Aditya share a passionate kiss in a very distinctive way. The image also shows off their sweltering and temperature raising chemistry and a steamy romance that will blossom in the movie. Sharing his thoughts on their chemistry, director Mohit Suri exudes," Passionate, exciting, energetic, mad - Love is all this and more. Adi and Disha's love depicts their liberated and Malang state of mind in this poster. I'm looking forward to seeing how the audience perceives it."

Clever concept and an arresting poster of the movie is sure to pique the audience's interest in the film. Malang is directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani, the film will release on 7th February 2020.

Kapur and Patani are also set to share an underwater kiss, which we also saw in Emraan Hashmi's films, Gangster and Mr. X. Well, the film is all set for a February 7 release and this Valentine's Day is going to be full of guns and gore.

