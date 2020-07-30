Malayalam actor Anil Murali passes away, Prithviraj Sukumaran pays condolences

Malayalam actor Anil Murali, known for his work in films and television, passed away today on July 30 at the age of 56.

According to a report by India Today, he was being treated for a liver ailment at a private hospital in Kochi.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram account to pay condolences, have a look at his post right here:

Rest in peace Anil Etta. #AnilMurali

Murali was a part of Indian Cinema for more than 27 years. He made his debut in the year 1993 with the film Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha, and then acted in multiple Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films. The actor was known for being the antagonist in a lot of the films he was a part of.

He was also one of the busiest actors in the South. He acted in over 16 films in the year 2012 and 9 films in 2013. He was last seen in the thriller, Forensic, which came out earlier this year in February. He was also gearing up for the 3D fantasy comedy, Professor Dinkan, which is expected to release soon.

As far as his television career is concerned, he made his debut in 2005 with the serial, Kadamattathu Kathanar. His last television serial was in 2012, called Akashadoothu.

