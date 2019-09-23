Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav all set to make his digital debut with The Family Man

Neeraj Madhav is no stranger to the Malayalam film industry. The talented actor who has acted in films such as Memories, Drishyam, Apothecary and Sapthamashree Thaskaraha, is all set to make his Hindi and digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's Prime Original series The Family Man. He even announced the same on his Instagram account, giving us a glimpse of his rugged and rustic character. Have a look:-

The series has been created by the dynamic duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sundeep Kishan, Sharad Kelkar, Gul Pang, and many more talented artists in major roles. Madhav who has seen doing comedy and romance will be seen in what he calls "his most powerful role yet."

On making his Hindi and digital debut Neeraj said in a statement released by his spokesperson, "I am extremely happy to be making my digital debut Amazon Original Series -The Family Man. Playing Moosa was one of the toughest, yet creatively fulfilling roles of my life. Moosa is a very intense and multi-layered person. To know more about my character, you have to watch The Family Man, I am really waiting to find out my fan communities' reaction to this role – I am sure they will be surprised".

He further added, "I constantly look for new challenges. The Family Man was a very interesting opportunity for me. I am thrilled that Amazon Prime Video and the creators – Raj and DK, chose me for this role."

Amazon Original Series – The Family Man, has been created by Raj & DK (Stree, Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City), and marks the digital debut of two-time National Film Award-winning actor and Padma Shri honouree Manoj Bajpayee, along with National Film Award recipient, Priyamani. The Family Man premiered on the 20th of September in over 200 countries and territories and has been receiving rave reviews all over.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates