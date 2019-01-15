Male nurse botches delivery; splits baby in half, leaves head in womb

crime

Ramgarh (Rajasthan): In what can be called as a shocking dereliction of duty, a male nurse working at a government medical centre has 'decapitated a baby while pulling too hard during a difficult birth'. Now the mother is battling for her life following the incident.

As per reports, the nurse, at the time of the delivery, pulled out the foetus carelessly resulting in splitting the body of the baby into two parts. Later, the nurse along with his colleague submitted the lower part of the foetus in the hospital's mortuary. They asked the family of the victim to take her to Jaisalmer for further treatment.

Another mistake, that the Ramgarh health centre committed was lying to the gynaecologist at Jodhpur Umaid hospital that they have finished the delivery. The Ramgarh's hospital staff left the placenta in the womb.

Later, a team of doctors headed by Dr Ravindra Sankhla operated the victim again and found that the foetus' head is in the womb. The doctors then informed the victim's kin about the incident.

The woman's husband has lodged a complaint against the Ramgarh hospital staff but the police are yet to arrest them.

