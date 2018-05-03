Malik surname has done us more harm than good, say brothers Armaan and Amaal

During the launch of their single Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, both Armaan and Amaal decided to set the record straight, stating that the Malik surname was nothing but trouble for them



Siblings Armaan and Amaal Malik have made a name for themselves in the Bollywood film industry. But, there was a time when they had to overcome several hurdles, especially the notion that they would easily get a lot of opportunities that many others struggle for, due to them hailing from the famous Malik family. This, the brothers feel is an unfair assumption.

During the launch of their single Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, both Armaan and Amaal decided to set the record straight, stating that the Malik surname was nothing but trouble for them. Directors would often be reluctant to hear scratches of their music fearing it would sound more like father Daboo Malik or uncle Anu Malik.

Amaal Malik revealed during media interaction at the event that brother Amaal started working at an early age and thus faced many difficulties. He assumed a significant responsibility at the tender age of 10. He would sing jingles.

They then got an opportunity to compose music for Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho. Despite the soundtrack not being a success, Salman often chose them as music composers for his films. Armaan and Amaal said Salman told them that new experiments often fail but that doesn't mean that they should stop trying. If you imitate others then you won't get a chance to shine in the industry.

Amaal and Armaan heaped praise on Salman Khan for having an eye for talent. They expressed their gratitude about having several fans today. There was a time, the brothers said that no one would even invite them to awards shows. They said dad Daboo Malik hasn't received his due yet in the industry despite toiling for years. That's why they have decided to take it upon themselves to fulfil his dream by working harder than ever and never taking their work lightly. Both brothers are currently busy with several upcoming projects.

