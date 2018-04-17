Mallika Sherawat bonds with wrestling champion and fellow Haryanvi Geeta Phogat

Mallika Sherawat recently hobnobbed with wrestling champ Geeta Phogat, who is from her home state



She may be spending more time shuttling between Paris and Los Angeles, but Mallika Sherawat says she has not forgotten her Haryanvi roots. The actor recently hobnobbed with wrestling champ Geeta Phogat, who is from her home state. The duo came together on a TV show to watch the wrestling matches at the Commonwealth Games. They bonded over fitness and diet tips.

Mallika is looking to spearhead the vegan movement in India. She had already embraced this trend. In Mallika's words, she has been a vegan for 15 years. The actress noticed many different vegan restaurants and vegan alternative foods in the USA. Given the rising levels of obesity in India, she has now decided to promote veganism. For a milk obsessed country, she has decided to change this by tying up with a friend's restaurant chain.

Mallika Sherawat, who is known for her versatility as an actor decided to take some time off her busy schedule and head to Amsterdam in March. The actress was in the beautiful city to visit the headquarters of the NGO 'Free-A-Girl' which she is actively part of. While there, she decided to explore some of Amsterdam's exotic locales.

Sherawat partied with Paris Hilton in Los Angeles last month. The two met at a common friend's bash and bonded immediately. The American hotel heiress and socialite's USD 2 million 10-carat pear-shaped engagement ring was the cynosure of all eyes.

