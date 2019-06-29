Search

Mallika Sherawat: Filmmakers did not know what to do with me

Published: Jun 29, 2019, 08:37 IST | IANS

Mallika Sherawat thinks that there is constant pressure on women all over the world to look good and maintain a body image.

Mallika Sherawat: Filmmakers did not know what to do with me
Mallika Sherawat (Picture courtesy/AFP)

Mallika Sherawat will soon be seen in a digital show titled Booo.. Sabki Phategi, a horror-comedy. She says in her initial days in the film industry, filmmakers were interested in exploring her "bold" image rather than acting skills and never found her a good fit as a "Bollywood heroine".

The actress, who got famous for her bold scenes in the 2004 film "Murder", has been living with the tag of a "bold" heroine. The image of women in the entertainment industry is changing. Sharing her opinion on it, Mallika told IANS, "It is such a progressive step towards a positive direction, now I feel that the film industry is much inclusive for women rather than the earlier days when I started out. These days filmmakers are thinking of writing multi-dimensional roles for women in cinema."

"When I came into the film industry, filmmakers did not know what to do with me, what kind of role I should be offered because I am a strong, opinionated actress with no inhibitions of 'kissing on screen'. I am always comfortable in my skin," she added.

She has appeared in Bollywood and international films like The Myth, Welcome, Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam, Ugly Aur Pagli and Hisss. "In my early days, girls were only shown, especially in love-stories, like a good girl, girlfriend of the hero or just being there for glamour. Everything is evolving, so should the narrative. It is great to see, in a film like 'Badhaai Ho', a veteran actress like Neenaji gets her due as a performer," she said.

However, she thinks that there is constant pressure on women all over the world to look good and maintain a body image. "Even I feel the pressure to but thankfully because of my lifestyle, it is not very hard for me to get affected by the negativity around body image. I am a vegan, so the food I eat is very healthy. I live a very organic life and practice yoga. That is one exercise form that works for my body, good blood circulation, breathing everything. Since I am very consistent with my practice, it is only easy for me to look good," she said with a smile.

According to the actress, more than the genre of the ALTBalaji show - Booo.. Sabki Phategi, she came on board because of its producer Ekta Kapoor. "I always wanted to work with her. I am a fan of Ekta Kapoor, and the cast of the show is so amazing that I had to be a part of this. I was so excited," she shared.

Mallika often attends the Cannes Film Festival for her work as a women's rights activist. "I would like to believe that I am a women's (rights) activist because when I see the smile on the face of those girls who are saved from child prostitution or get education and degree, get a dignified lifestyle - at least that's what the NGO I represent, is attempting to do, I feel satisfied. It shows what a young girl can do, if given the right opportunity," said Mallika.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

mallika sherawatweb series

Do you know Mallika Sherawat's favourite bedroom activity?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK