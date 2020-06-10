Search

'Mallu Singh' PR Sreejesh has a laugh during quarantine

Updated: Jun 10, 2020, 08:50 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Members of the Indian hockey team have been through a testing phase, confined to the Sports Authority of India complex in Bangalore for over two months as the Coronavirus-caused lockdown suddenly halted the national camp

PR Sreejesh
PR Sreejesh

India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh spread some cheer among teammates on Tuesday when he dressed up as a Sardar and posted this picture to his 407,000 Twitter followers. "Mallu Singh......Quarantine effect," Sreejesh captioned his post.

Last month, one of the cooks at the centre passed away due to a heart attack and later tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the authorities worried.

However, things have eased up a bit since last week as the lockdown gradually opened up. Practice too has begun with players implementing strict social distancing rules as prescribed by Hockey India.

