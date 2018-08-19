Search

Malware attack on Cosmos Bank: Money withdrawn from four cities, say cops

Aug 19, 2018, 10:20 IST | PTI

"It has been revealed that abnormal transactions took place at ATM centres in Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur and Indore in Madhya Pradesh," said a senior police officer

Customers crowd outside the Dadar branch of Cosmos Bank on coming to know about the incident

The cyber cell of Pune police which is probing syphoning off of Rs 94 crore from the city-based Cosmos Bank following a malware attack, on Sunday said the money was withdrawn from ATMs in Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur and Indore.

"It has been revealed that abnormal transactions took place at ATM centres in Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur and Indore in Madhya Pradesh," said a senior police officer.

CCTV footage at these ATMs during the relevant period is being obtained so as to identify who had withdrawn money, he said. Cosmos Bank chairman Milind Kale had said earlier that fraudulent transactions were carried out last Saturday and Monday, and the malware attack had originated in Canada.

