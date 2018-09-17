Search

Mamata Banerjee greets PM Narendra Modi on his birthday

Sep 17, 2018, 12:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi

Mamata Banerjee. Pic/PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 68th birthday. She tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodiji," Mamata Banerjee is currently on 13-day official tour to Europe.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi were among the first to greet him.

Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. The PM is scheduled to spend the day with children of a primary school, aided by a non-profit organisation. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP celebrated Modi's birthday by gifting gold rings to newborns.

