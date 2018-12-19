Thane shocker: Man accidentally shoots friend while showing gun

crime

While showing his revolver, the man allegedly pulls the trigger and shoots his friend in the stomach at Kisan Nagar locality in Wagle Estate area

In what can be termed as an unfortunate incident, a 20-year-old man was injured when his friend accidentally shot at him from a country-made revolver in Thane, police said on Wednesday.

A group of friends was chatting on a roadside at Kisan Nagar locality in Wagle Estate area on Tuesday night when one of them took out his revolver to show it to them, senior police inspector S M Patil said. While the man was showing the gun, he allegedly pulled the trigger accidentally and shot his friend Vijay Yadav in the stomach, the official said. Yadav was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment, Patil said.

One person, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested and was booked under IPC section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act. A probe was on into the incident and the police were also trying to ascertain how the man got the weapon and whether he had a valid licence for it, the official said.

