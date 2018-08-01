Search

Man accused of misbehaving with girl arrested

Aug 01, 2018, 20:07 IST | IANS

S Vignesh allegedly recorded his act and demanded money from the girl by threatening to upload the clip online if she did not part with Rs five lakh, a city police release said

Representational Image

A 21-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl whom he befriended on a social media platform, police said on Wednesday. S Vignesh allegedly recorded his act and demanded money from the girl by threatening to upload the clip online if she did not part with Rs five lakh, a city police release said.

He was arrested yesterday by policewomen based on a complaint from the 16-year-old girl's mother. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO), it said, adding that the man was produced in a court which remanded him to judicial custody.

