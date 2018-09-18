Man accused of raping two women arrested in Delhi

crime

The Delhi Police had declared a reward of Rs 20,000 on the arrest of the accused. The accused fled his house to evade arrest and on August 16, he was declared a proclaimed offender in the case by the Saket court, they said

Representational picture

A man accused of raping two women has been arrested in Delhi, police said Monday. Sanat Bindra, 35, was wanted in two sexual assault cases and three cases of sexual abuse, they said.

The Delhi Police had declared a reward of Rs 20,000 on the arrest of the accused. The accused fled his house to evade arrest and on August 16, he was declared a proclaimed offender in the case by the Saket court, they said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever