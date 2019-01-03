Man accused of robbing Usher arrested by police

hollywood

Benjamin Eitan Ackerman is accused of taking USD 800k worth of property and carrying out a number of burglaries at other high-end homes

Usher

A man named Benjamin Eitan Ackerman has been arrested, months after he allegedly robbed rapper Usher's USD 4.2 million home. Ackerman is accused of taking USD 800k worth of property and carrying out a number of burglaries at other high-end homes, confirmed TMZ.

'Over the past several months, numerous residences within the Hollywood Hills have been burglarized," Corey Palka, commanding officer of LAPD Hollywood division, said on Wednesday. "Several of these residences included celebrity homes where a high-value property was taken."

Earlier this year, ten gang members were charged for breaking into the homes of stars like LeBron James and Rihanna. The celeb victims of Hollywood burglaries also include Jason Derulo, Adam Lambert, Real Housewives star Dorit Kemsley and Rebecca Hutton.

