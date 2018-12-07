Man allegedly strangle daughters after tiff with wife

crime

Representational Image

A man allegedly strangled his two daughters, aged 15 and 10, following a dispute with his wife at Masakkalipalayam in the city, police said Friday.

The couple used to quarrel often, they said. Last night, a police team in the vicinity intervened when they heard them quarrelling and pacified the duo. The woman, however, left for her parents' house.

The man prevented the girls from leaving with the mother. When she returned early Friday, the woman found the girls' bodies lying on the floor, police said.

The man, working in a private firm, is absconding.

