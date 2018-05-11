Customs arrests man at Delhi airport for smuggling gold by hiding it in rectum

The value of the gold bars was assessed to be Rs 36.55 lakh

Customs officials at Delhi airport have arrested a man for allegedly trying to smuggle over 1 kg gold bars into India by hiding it in his rectum. The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on Tuesday, a statement issued by the customs said. "A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of ten gold bars, collectively weighing 1.16 kg, concealed in his rectum," the statement said.

The value of the gold bars was assessed to be Rs 36.55 lakh, it said.

