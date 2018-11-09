Man arrested for allegedly throwing acid at three woman

Nov 09, 2018, 16:58 IST | PTI

The incident took place in Anandapur Lakshmi Narain village in the Nawabganj area here Thursday evening

A man was arrested for allegedly throwing acid at a woman he was attempting to rape and two others who rushed to her help after hearing her scream, police said Friday.

The incident took place in Anandapur Lakshmi Narain village in the Nawabganj area here Thursday evening.

According to a police official, the accused, Deepak, allegedly tried to rape a woman while she was cutting wood. On hearing her scream, two other women rushed to help her after which Deepak allegedly threw acid on all three women, he said.

The women were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is stated as stable. The accused has been arrested and a probe has been initiated, police said.

