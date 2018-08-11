Man arrested for bid to kidnap 6-year-old girl in Goa

crime

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a six-year-old girl in Vasco town, around 40 kms from Panaji on Saturday, police said.

The accused, identified as Uttam Kumar Bhind, tried to snatch the minor when she was standing next to her father in a queue outside a bank ATM, Vasco police inspector Nolasco Raposo said.

People present on the spot immediately caught the man, who is in his late 40s, and thrashed him, he added.

"The mob informed the police about the incident and Bhind was taken into custody," Raposo said.

The accused has been arrested under section 8 of the Goa Children's Act and other relevant sections of the IPC, the inspector said adding that further investigation into the case is on.

