Man arrested for duping youngsters by posing as Piyush Goyal's secretary

A 56-year-old man, who cheated many youngsters by posing as the personal secretary of Union minister Piyush Goyal, has been arrested, the police said today.

The accused, Raj Kumar Verma, was nabbed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on March 13, when he was returning from Patna, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said. Verma looted youngsters on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Indian Railways, the police said.

The incident came into light after the accused made false claims to Mukesh Chaudhary, who works as a domestic help in Vasant Kunj.

Verma told Chaudhary that he is working as the personal secretary of Goyal and can easily get him a job in the railways for Rs 2.5 lakh.

Chaudhary gave Rs two lakh to the accused. In the meantime, three others had also handed over money to Verma. The accused did not get them any jobs and also changed his address.

After some time, it came to the knowledge of the complainant that the accused person has also duped some other persons similarly on the pretext of giving jobs in railways and fled away from his address.

During investigation, it was found that the accused, along with his family, had left his rented accommodation in Chhattarpur. However, the accused was arrested on March 13, the police said.

In 2004, he started a medical shop in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. But, the shop was closed in 2010 due to flyover construction at that place. In June 2017, after incurring losses in different businesses, he sold his entire property there and came to Delhi to stay with his elder son, the deputy commissioner of police said. He then thought of duping people by offering jobs in railways, the police said.

