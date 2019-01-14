Man arrested for fake threat call to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's life

national

Through his call, Mishra was trying to falsely implicate Yadav, who was his opponent

Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Gorakhpur police have arrested one person who dialed 100 and informed police that there is a threat to the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The caller, identified as Manoj Mishra, claimed that the UP CM has a threat from another person named Laxman Yadav. Through his call, Mishra was trying to falsely implicate Yadav, who was his opponent.

"After we received the call, surveillance was done and SWAT was deployed, within 2 hours both of them were caught. FIR under relevant sections has been registered against Manoj Mishra," said Sunil Kumar Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gorakhpur. He said that the accused has no criminal records.

Police have registered the case under sections 25/19 and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.