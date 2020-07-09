Man arrested for killing friend over monetary dispute

This picture has been used for representation purpose

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend over a monetary dispute in north Delhi's Kotwali area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Shyam, a native of Madhubani district in Bihar. He is a vagabond, they said. On Tuesday, the police received information that a man's body was lying in Daryaganj area.

The face of the person was crushed, a senior police officer said. Police found blood stained tiles near the dead body. The police checked the CCTV footage of the area during investigation. In one of the footage, a person was seen assaulting a man with tiles.

"The accused was apprehended who confessed to the crime," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said. Interrogation revealed that the victim -- Aalam -- was the friend of Shyam. He alleged that Aalam was not giving his share of money which they had earned from a job, the DCP said. Following this, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Shyam killed Aalam, police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever